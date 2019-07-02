ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/WCCO) — Republican Karin Housley says she won’t seek a rematch against Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith next year.
Instead, Housley said Tuesday she intends to run for another term in the Minnesota Senate.
Housley, of St. Marys Point, says she wants to have a family life. Her husband, Phil, recently took a new hockey coaching job for the Arizona Coyotes after having spent last season with the Buffalo Sabres.
Housley was the Republican nominee last year against Smith, who was appointed to fill Sen. Al Franken’s seat after the Democrat resigned in early 2018.
Smith beat Housley by more than 10 percentage points in the election to fill the remaining two years in Franken’s term. Next year’s election will determine who fills the seat for a six-year term.
Here’s is Housley’s full statement:
After months of consideration, I have decided to seek another term representing Forest Lake, Stillwater, and the surrounding St. Croix Valley in the Minnesota Senate. I will not run for election to the United States Senate.
I love our communities and I love Minnesota – and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished in the past seven years. I’m excited to continue that work.
As I enter into a new season of life with my family, I know this is the right decision. I am looking forward to joining my husband, Phil, on his new adventure, making memories with my four kids and two grandsons, and continuing to serve the communities I love.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
