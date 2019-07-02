Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in St. Paul have identified the victim in a fatal shooting last week on the city’s east side.
On Sunday, police arrested 37-year-old man in connection to the shooting. He remained in jail Tuesday, pending formal charges.
The St. Paul Police Department says 39-year-old Walter Quarles, of St. Paul, was fatally shot Friday on the 100 block of Suburban Avenue in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood, just north of Indian Mounds Regional Park.
