MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in St. Paul have identified the victim in a fatal shooting last week on the city’s east side.

The St. Paul Police Department says 39-year-old Walter Quarles, of St. Paul, was fatally shot Friday on the 100 block of Suburban Avenue in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood, just north of Indian Mounds Regional Park.

On Sunday, police arrested 37-year-old man in connection to the shooting. He remained in jail Tuesday, pending formal charges.

