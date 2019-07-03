Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The body of a man pulled from Bush Lake in Bloomington Saturday has been identified.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled the death of 18-year-old Joe Karim Tarango Lopez to be an accidental drowning.
Bloomington police and fire officials say they responded to a call at East Bush Lake Beach around 3:30 p.m. Friends of Lopez said they had been swimming toward a dock about 100 feet from the beach when Lopez failed to resurface.
Authorities reported Lopez’s body had been found just before 10 p.m.