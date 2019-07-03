4th Of July:Click here to see where fireworks will be displayed near you!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many people will be heading north or elsewhere for the 4th of July holiday, and a recent survey shows many of them may be camping out.

The survey, by Kampgrounds of America, shows that camping is more popular than ever, especially with Millennials and Gen X’ers.

The survey shows there are 7 million more camping households since 2014 — 77% of them from those two generations.

The report says only 23 percent of campers were Baby Boomers or older.

