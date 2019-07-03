



The Fourth of July is nearly here, which means it’s time to think about how you’re going to celebrate. Specifically, where to find those classic foods that scream red, white and blue. In the spirit of freedom, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Minneapolis’s top all-American dining destinations, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list of options.

Sure, they’re not native to either the United States or the old British colonies, but few things seem more American than that summer staple, the hot dog. Minneapolis, we’ve got ideas on that.

1. Walkin’ Dog

Topping the list is Walkin’ Dog. Located at 618 Second Ave. South in Downtown West, the spot to score hot dogs and more is the highest-rated hot dog spot in Minneapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Wienery

Next up is West Bank’s The Wienery, situated at 414 Cedar Ave. South. With four stars out of 194 reviews on Yelp, the diner, serving hot dogs, breakfast and brunch items and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Uncle Franky’s

Northeast’s Uncle Franky’s, located at 728 Broadway St. NE, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score hot dogs and burgers four stars out of 148 reviews.

If you’re craving classic American food like meatloaf, hamburgers or mac and cheese, consider a celebratory Fourth of July meal at one of Minneapolis’s top traditional American restaurants.

1. All Square

Topping the list is All Square. Located at 4047 Minnehaha Ave. in Longfellow, the traditional American spot is the highest-rated traditional American restaurant in Minneapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp.

2. Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

Next up is Northeast’s Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room, situated at 2500 University Ave. NE. With four stars out of 210 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American spot and bar has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Nighthawks Diner & Bar

King Field’s Nighthawks Diner & Bar, located at 3753 Nicollet Ave. South, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the traditional American diner and bar four stars out of 308 reviews.

A solid option that conjures the feeling of the open road, one of these beloved Minneapolis diners can serve up grub that’ll have you singing “God Bless America” in no time.

1. Ideal Diner

Topping the list is Ideal Diner. Located at 1314 Central Ave. NE in Northeast, the diner is the highest-rated diner in Minneapolis, boasting four stars out of 122 reviews on Yelp.

2. Our Kitchen

Next up is Uptown’s Our Kitchen, situated at 813 W. 36th St. With 4.5 stars out of 272 reviews on Yelp, the diner and breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Al’s Breakfast

Marcy Holmes’ Al’s Breakfast, located at 413 14th Ave. SE, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the diner and breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 480 reviews.