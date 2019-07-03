MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says a father and toddler are in the hospital after an incident with a skid steer Tuesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred around 8:19 a.m. on Nature Road just west of Highway 25, about 5 miles south of Buckman, Minnesota.
There, an 18-year-old Royalton, Minnesota man was driving a pickup that was pulling a trailer with a skid steer on it. In the skid steer was a 28-year-old Sauk Rapids man and his 2-year-old son.
The driver was traveling east on Nature Road when he lost control of the trailer, causing it to come unhitched and go into a ditch. The skid steer rolled off the trailer with the father and son inside.
The father and son were taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.