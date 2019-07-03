4th Of July:Click here to see where fireworks will be displayed near you!
Filed Under:Stone Arch Bridge, Technical Rescue

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A female victim is being treated by medical professionals after she fell down an embankment near Stone Arch Bridge Wednesday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, fire crews responded at 10:30 a.m. to a call of a female who fell down an embankment near the Stone Arch Bridge.

When fire crews arrived, they found the victim on shore. She fell onto the bank but did not fall into the river.

Crews then assessed the patient and ferried her by boat to an ambulance for further assessment and care. Her condition is unknown.

