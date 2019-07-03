MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Park leaders in Minneapolis say swimmers should avoid some popular beaches this Fourth of July weekend.
On Wednesday, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced that Bde Maka Ska’s Thomas Beach, 32nd Street Beach and Lake Hiawatha Beach will remain closed through at least Monday, July 10.
The board says a sampling on Tuesday found that those beaches still exceed state levels for E. coli bacteria. So far, there have been no reports of illnesses from swimmers.
Park leaders say the closures are likely due to the heavy rainfall earlier this week which brought large amounts of stormwater into the lakes.
Officials say all other beaches in the city of Minneapolis are still open for swimming and other outdoor activities.
The beaches will be re-sampled on Tuesday, June 9. They’ll reopen when the bacteria levels are safe.