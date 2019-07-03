ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department held a news conference Wednesday to address alleged threats relating to St. Paul’s annual Hmong Freedom Festival.
“This is an important event for the city and want it safe for everyone,” senior commander Sheri Falkowski said.
Falkowski said a flyer has been circulating around social media and has been brought to the department’s attention by several community members. She said because the investigation remains active, she could not comment on the flyer’s content, but police believe it originated within a small group.
“We’re not going to let a small group of people ruin it for everyone,” Falkowski said.
Falkowski said the department is taking the threats seriously, and there will be a “robust” police presence at and around the festival grounds. She added officers are working closely with event organizers, United Hmong Families, to ensure everyone remains safe.
Last year, a teen was shot and killed during the celebration in Como Regional Park.
The police are asking that anyone with information about the flyers to contact them.
The annual festival will go on as scheduled Saturday and Sunday at McMurray Fields in St. Paul.