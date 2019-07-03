4th Of July:Click here to see where fireworks will be displayed near you!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Betty McCollum, Donald Trump, Fourth Of July, Washington D.C.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A U.S. representative from Minnesota says President Donald Trump is hijacking the nation’s Fourth of July festivities.

Democratic Rep. Betty McCollum harshly criticized the president for expanding the regular Independence Day events in Washington to include tanks, bombers and other military machinery.

She says in a statement that Trump is twisting the traditionally patriotic event into a taxpayer-funded, partisan event to promote a “Trumpian cult of personality” rather than the spirit of American independence and freedom.

McCollum is chair of the House appropriations subcommittee that oversees the Interior Department. She says the most shameful aspect of the event is that “our military is being co-opted for a gratuitous display of strength by a commander in chief who relishes the attention of dictators and despots.”

The Trump administration has said the events will be patriotic.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.