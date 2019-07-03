4th Of July:Click here to see where fireworks will be displayed near you!
Filed Under:Agelgil Ethiopian Restaurant, Fasika Ethiopian Restaurant, Hoodline, Luci Ancora, Mim's Cafe, St. Paul News


MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking for a yummy vegetarian meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top vegetarian spots around Saint Paul, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

1. Fasika Ethiopian Restaurant

Photo: Susan C./Yelp

Topping the list is Fasika Ethiopian Restaurant. Located at 510 N. Snelling Ave. in Midway, the Ethiopian restaurant is the highest-rated vegetarian restaurant in Saint Paul, boasting four stars out of 264 reviews on Yelp. You’ll also find vegan options on the menu.

2. Mim’s Cafe

Photo: Kenny S./Yelp

Next up is St. Anthony’s Mim’s Cafe, situated at 1435 N. Cleveland Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 78 reviews on Yelp, the Middle Eastern eatery has proven to be a local favorite for vegetarian diners.

3. Luci Ancora

Highland’s Luci Ancora, located at 2060 Randolph Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which serves both vegetarian and vegan options, four stars out of 71 reviews.

4. Agelgil Ethiopian Restaurant

Photo: Tommy J./Yelp

Agelgil Ethiopian Restaurant, an African eatery in Highland, is another much-loved go-to for those looking for a vegetarian meal, with 4.5 stars out of 14 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2585 Seventh St. West to see for yourself.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.