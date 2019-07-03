MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking for a yummy vegetarian meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top vegetarian spots around Saint Paul, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.
1. Fasika Ethiopian Restaurant
Topping the list is Fasika Ethiopian Restaurant. Located at 510 N. Snelling Ave. in Midway, the Ethiopian restaurant is the highest-rated vegetarian restaurant in Saint Paul, boasting four stars out of 264 reviews on Yelp. You’ll also find vegan options on the menu.
2. Mim’s Cafe
Next up is St. Anthony’s Mim’s Cafe, situated at 1435 N. Cleveland Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 78 reviews on Yelp, the Middle Eastern eatery has proven to be a local favorite for vegetarian diners.
3. Luci Ancora
Highland’s Luci Ancora, located at 2060 Randolph Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which serves both vegetarian and vegan options, four stars out of 71 reviews.
4. Agelgil Ethiopian Restaurant
Agelgil Ethiopian Restaurant, an African eatery in Highland, is another much-loved go-to for those looking for a vegetarian meal, with 4.5 stars out of 14 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2585 Seventh St. West to see for yourself.