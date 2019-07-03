4th Of July:Click here to see where fireworks will be displayed near you!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A stand-off in the south metro overnight ended with police fatally shooting a man.

The Eagan Police Department says the stand-off began Tuesday around 6 p.m. after officers were dispatched to a domestic assault call involving a firearm.

Officers located an armed man and were able to contain him in an industrial area near Highway 13 and Seneca Drive after a short foot chase. While there, police ordered the man to put down his gun and attempted to negotiate with him for several hours.

In a press release, police said that “at some point during negotiations” shots were fired. Police did not indicate whether one or multiple officers fired at the man.

Emergency crews brought the man to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a news conference on the shooting is slated to be held at 10:30 a.m. WCCO will have a reporter there.

