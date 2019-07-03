



— Two years on, there are no answers for the family of a Twin Cities man killed in a drive-by shooting.

On July 3, 2017, Jonathan O’Shaughnessy was walking home from a street dance in Richfield when someone opened fire.

Friends and family gathered around a park bench in Richfield Wednesday afternoon to remember Jonathan.

“He was murdered on this exact spot two years ago tonight,” said Brian O’Shaughnessy, Brian’s father. “Time hasn’t made a dent.”

His mom, Cynthia Kuntz, handed out roses, meant to be left behind on the bench for Jonathan.

“Very lost without him. I can’t believe it’s two years already, it’s like yesterday,” Kuntz said.

To this family, time has stood still since that July evening. Just before midnight, Jonathan was killed in a drive-by shooting while he was walking home from a neighborhood street dance along 64th Street and 4th Avenue. Richfield police say they still do not have a suspect, and the investigation remains open.

His mom has a message for son’s killer.

“It’s never too late to do the right thing. As Jonathan’s family, we ask that you confess what you did to our son Jonathan. Turn yourself in,” she said.

Richfield Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez and State Representative Michael Howard came out to show their support for the O’Shaughnessy family. Howard was on Richfield City Council when the shooting happened.

“It’s important on this day, and really every day, to honor Jonathan, to and remember him and to keep seeking justice,” Howard said.

What should be a fun, family holiday instead brings pain for this family, who are missing an important member. But for now, roses fill the empty space, reminding them of the support they have from the community.

There is a $25,000 reward for information in this case. Police say witnesses saw four people drive off from the shooting scene in a 1990s gray minivan. It had a sliding door on the driver’s side. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 651-452-7463.