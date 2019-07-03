4th Of July:Click here to see where fireworks will be displayed near you!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins announced Wednesday that right-handed pitcher Jake Odorizzi has been placed on the 10-day injured list.

The team says Odorizzi was placed on the injured list after the pitcher suffered a blister on his right middle finger during Tuesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics.

To replace Odorizzi on the roster, Twins recalled right-handed pitcher Zack Littell from Triple-A Rochester.

In late June, Odorizzi was selected as a reserve pitcher for the All-Star Game. Jorge Polanco will be the starting shortstop in the game.

