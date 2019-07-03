Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins announced Wednesday that right-handed pitcher Jake Odorizzi has been placed on the 10-day injured list.
The team says Odorizzi was placed on the injured list after the pitcher suffered a blister on his right middle finger during Tuesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics.
To replace Odorizzi on the roster, Twins recalled right-handed pitcher Zack Littell from Triple-A Rochester.
In late June, Odorizzi was selected as a reserve pitcher for the All-Star Game. Jorge Polanco will be the starting shortstop in the game.