MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a woman has been found safe after a reported kidnapping Tuesday.

Investigators are now trying to determine exactly what happened. No arrests have been made as of yet.

Police say someone kidnapped a woman at 12th Street and LaSalle Avenue just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. Police did not think it was a stranger abduction.

The kidnapper was described as a bald white man in his 40s or 50s, who stands about 6-feet tall and had a medium build. He was wearing a white T-shirt, and left the scene in a black sedan.

