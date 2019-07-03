Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a woman has been found safe after a reported kidnapping Tuesday.
(credit: CBS)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a woman has been found safe after a reported kidnapping Tuesday.
Investigators are now trying to determine exactly what happened. No arrests have been made as of yet.
Police say someone kidnapped a woman at 12th Street and LaSalle Avenue just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. Police did not think it was a stranger abduction.
The kidnapper was described as a bald white man in his 40s or 50s, who stands about 6-feet tall and had a medium build. He was wearing a white T-shirt, and left the scene in a black sedan.