MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a Minnesota parade that began in 1857.

The Delano Fourth of July parade is the oldest and largest in Minnesota. This year the parade is celebrating 162 years, as families and friends line both sides of Elm Street.

The Stevens Family is one of the largest gatherings along the parade route, with nearly 100 family and friends gathered, among those watching are four generations of Stevens. Nancy Stevens is the family matriarch.

“I have a big family. Kids, 20 grandkids and four great grandkids, and they’re all here watching today,” Nancy Stevens said.

She grew up watching the Delano parade on its original route on Main Street.

“I was 3 years old and watched it and still remember my dad, Perry Diddy, always wound up on the Delano fire truck and saved candy for us,” said Nancy.

The Delano parade seems to follow the Stevens family. When they moved to Elm Street over 30 years ago, so did the Delano parade.

Nancy’s son Jon brought the youngest generation for their first Fourth of July parade. He brought his four grandchildren with him, all of them born within the last six months.

“Start them as young as possible, that’s right, it’s a wonderful thing,” said Jon Stevens.

This year the Stevens Family will be watching one of their own in the parade. Bizzy Groskreutz is following in the footsteps of many women in her family, as Delano’s parade ambassador.

“My great Aunt Moogie was the first Delano princess, and then my mom, my cousin Katie, my cousin Anna, my cousin Dani was a Little Miss, and now me,” said Groskreutz.

It’s a parade filled with traditions, thanks to family who keep passing them on.