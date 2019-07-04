MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While isolated showers and storms are expected across Minnesota Thursday afternoon and evening, skies look to clear in time for Fourth of July fireworks celebrations.
Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says a front carrying storms across Minnesota is weakening as it moves east. As such, much of the state is under a slight risk for severe weather, mainly heavy downpours and strong winds.
The threat of scattered storms will extend into the afternoon and early evening. After that, the threat will diminish, meaning that skies should clear in time for night-time fireworks displays.
As for the heat and humidity, they aren’t going anywhere yet.
Highs look to climb into the mid-to-upper 80s Thursday afternoon, and dew points will likely be upwards of 70 degrees, which is just about tropical.
For Friday, the forecast looks to be much the same: heat, humidity and scattered storms.
However, a change will come this weekend. A high-pressure front will descend on Minnesota from Canada, pushing the tropical air (read humidity) to the south.
Northern Minnesota looks to be dry this weekend, but Augustyniak says there’s a chance for showers and storms Sunday and Saturday in southern Minnesota, particularly south of the Interstate 94 corridor.