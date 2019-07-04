Comments
(CNET) — Police Chief Jim Hopper smokes up a storm in Stranger Things season 3, and he’s not the only character who lights up. All that puffing is pretty factually accurate to 1985, the year the Netflix hit series is set. But expect to see less smoking on the streaming network, which says it plans to cut down on depictions of smoking in upcoming productions.
(CNET) — Police Chief Jim Hopper smokes up a storm in Stranger Things season 3, and he’s not the only character who lights up. All that puffing is pretty factually accurate to 1985, the year the Netflix hit series is set. But expect to see less smoking on the streaming network, which says it plans to cut down on depictions of smoking in upcoming productions.
“Going forward, all new projects that we commission with ratings of TV-14 or below for series or PG-13 or below for films, will be smoking and e-cigarette free — except for reasons of historical or factual accuracy,” Netflix said in a statement obtained by CNET sister site ComicBook.com.
The statement also said that in shows aimed at older viewers, “there’ll be no smoking or e-cigarettes unless it’s essential to the creative vision of the artist or because it’s character-defining (historically or culturally important).”