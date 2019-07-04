4th Of July:Click here to see where fireworks will be displayed near you!
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Minneapolis are investigating a sergeant’s encounter with a city Parks Board commissioner.

The Star Tribune reports that Commissioner Londel French was driving through a Cub Foods parking lot when he saw two officers searching a truck. A third officer identified as Sgt. Tyrone Barze approached him and asked why he was there.

French began recording with his phone and posted the video on Facebook. French can be heard asking Barze if he really just called him “simple.” Barze follows French silently as French yells for a supervisor.

At one point Barze tells French to get his hands out of his pockets and places his hand on his holstered sidearm.

French captioned his video with “just another day being black.”

French and Barze are both black.

