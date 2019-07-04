4th Of July:Click here to see where fireworks will be displayed near you!
By Kim Johnson
Filed Under:Kim Johnson, Strider Cup, Valleyfair, Walker Art Center, Working For The Weekend


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Check out these events happening around the Twin Cities over the Fourth of July holiday if you’re Working For The Weekend.

Free First Saturdays/Sculpture Garden At Walker Art Center

It’s a great weekend to visit the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden and to also take advantage of Free First Saturday at the Walker Art Center.

Free First Saturdays feature free gallery admission on the first Saturday of every month, plus performances, games, art-making and kids’ films from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Family-friendly food options are available, or you can bring something from home to snack on in the lounge or the garden.

Strider Cup

The family-friendly Strider Cup race and play experiences are designed to let little ones ages 2 to 6 years old explore the world on two wheels.

Registration is $32 and also gets your child a Strider jersey, number plate and other goodies.

The event is Friday and Saturday at the Commons.

Valleyfair

Finally, don’t forget military members get into Valleyfair for free this weekend!

Thursday through Sunday, all active military, retired military, National Guard, veterans with honorable or medical discharge and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps can access the park at no charge.

Just present a valid military ID at the front gate turnstiles.

Kim Johnson

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.