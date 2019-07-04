



Check out these events happening around the Twin Cities over the Fourth of July holiday if you’re Working For The Weekend.

Free First Saturdays/Sculpture Garden At Walker Art Center

It’s a great weekend to visit the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden and to also take advantage of Free First Saturday at the Walker Art Center.

Free First Saturdays feature free gallery admission on the first Saturday of every month, plus performances, games, art-making and kids’ films from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Family-friendly food options are available, or you can bring something from home to snack on in the lounge or the garden.

Strider Cup

The family-friendly Strider Cup race and play experiences are designed to let little ones ages 2 to 6 years old explore the world on two wheels.

Registration is $32 and also gets your child a Strider jersey, number plate and other goodies.

The event is Friday and Saturday at the Commons.

Valleyfair

Finally, don’t forget military members get into Valleyfair for free this weekend!

Thursday through Sunday, all active military, retired military, National Guard, veterans with honorable or medical discharge and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps can access the park at no charge.

Just present a valid military ID at the front gate turnstiles.