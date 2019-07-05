Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A fire early Friday morning sent residents out of their St. Anthony apartment building.
City fire officials say the flames broke out around 2:45 a.m. on the third floor of the Equinox apartments on the 2800 block of Silverlane Northeast. About 50 people live in the 27-unit complex.
Firefighters rescued one person off a third floor balcony as they could not venture through the smoke-filled hallway.
No one was hurt in the fire, which was contained to the one apartment. The apartment below sustained water damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.