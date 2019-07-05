TORNADO WARNINGS:Alerts are issued for Redwood and Renville counties until 5:00 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota man has facial wounds after being struck by a firework at a private residence north of Merrifield on Thursday night, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say the man was trying to light four boxes of aerial firework mortars when a firework went off and injured his face.

He was taken to two medical centers for treatment and police say they confiscated illegal fireworks from the scene.

The private residence is north of Brainerd on County Road 3.

