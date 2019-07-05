Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Wiscosin say a “flash mob” took more than $30,000 worth of merchandise from a North Face store in just seconds, according to local reports.
Investigators believe the incident is linked to a similar shoplifting case out of an outlet mall in suburban Chicago.
The Kenosha News reports that the theft happened Monday evening at an outlet mall in eastern Wisconsin, near the Wisconsin-Illinois border.
Local police told the newspaper that the “flash mob” of 10 men entered the store about an hour before its scheduled closing time, filled their arms with performance jackets and ran out of the building to at least three getaway cars.
Surveillance video from inside the store shows the entire shoplifting episode happened over a period of about 20 seconds.
