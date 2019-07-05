MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul police say they’ve arrested a man suspected in the “racially motivated” assault last month on the Metropolitan State University campus.
The St. Paul Police Department tweeted Friday that a 59-year-old St. Paul man, who was arrested Thursday for an unrelated robbery, is the suspect in the June 19 attack. WCCO is not naming the individual because he has yet to be formally charged.
Police say the assault at Metropolitan State University happened in the afternoon near the New Main building, near the intersection of the East Seventh Street and Maria Avenue.
The victim told police he was sitting on the steps when a man approached him, asked where he was from and why he was in the country before hitting him in the face. The blow left the victim with a cut near his left eye and swelling.
Metropolitan State University described the attack in an email to students as a “racially motivated” assault.
Police say the attack happened on the same day as the robbery for which the man was arrested this week.
The man is currently being held in the Ramsey County Jail.