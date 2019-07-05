MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re headed to the Twins game Friday, you’ll want to check out Target Field’s new bag policy.

Last month, the Twins said fans could keep their phones, keys and wallets going through security.

Starting tonight, single-compartment bags are allowed. That means small purses, totes, clear plastic bags or a tote bag like you’d use at the grocery story. Small soft-sided coolers are also okay.

However, you can’t bring backpacks, laptop bags or duffel bags.

Large crowds created long lines outside the stadium during Memorial Day weekend. Twins officials knew that had to do something with its bag policy in order to get people inside the ball park faster.

“On Memorial Day weekend we had three sell outs. People are use to coming out to the ball park at the last minute, so everybody showed up late and obviously we had long lines,” Matt Hoy, senior vice-president of operations with the Twins, said. “So we figured, alright, if this is going to continue through the summer here, what are we going to do to actively address the issue of making it so its the best experience for people coming into the ball park?”

Hoy said the maximum bag size is 16 inches by 16 inches by 8 inches.

Also, bags with a lot of zippers are still not allowed. Diaper bags are allowed inside, but will be subject to searches.

“In Chicago, where I’m from, they check your bags. They make you take your keys, your wallet and everything out, and they also scan you,” baseball fan Brandon Esparza said. “We’ve been to a lot of stadiums. (A) bag policy seems kind of common.”