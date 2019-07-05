Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A toddler who survived a day-care scare is home from the hospital.
The incident happened at this New Horizon Academy in Bloomington last month. A 2-year-old girl tried to climb the monkeybars, but her bike helmet got caught in the ladder and she stopped breathing.
Police say teachers started CPR, then police took over before an ambulance arrived and she was rushed to the hospital.
The girl spent more than a week in the hospital.
A spokesperson for the Bloomington day care said 27 kids and 4 adult teachers were together on the playground. That’s more than the required one person for every 10 kids.
The state is investigating what happened.