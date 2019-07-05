TORNADO WARNINGS:Alerts are issued for Redwood and Renville counties until 5:00 p.m.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bloomington, Local TV, New Horizon Academy


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A toddler who survived a day-care scare is home from the hospital.

The incident happened at this New Horizon Academy in Bloomington last month. A 2-year-old girl tried to climb the monkeybars, but her bike helmet got caught in the ladder and she stopped breathing.

Police say teachers started CPR, then police took over before an ambulance arrived and she was rushed to the hospital.

The girl spent more than a week in the hospital.

A spokesperson for the Bloomington day care said 27 kids and 4 adult teachers were together on the playground. That’s more than the required one person for every 10 kids.

The state is investigating what happened.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.