MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eleven people are in custody following an undercover operation targeting sex trafficking.
According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, its Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force conducted the two-day undercover operation this week, and targeted those who are looking to buy or sell people for sex.
In the operation, 18 trafficking victims were recovered from trafficking situations and offered help through victim services.
Three people were arrested for sex trafficking and promotion of prostitution while eight people were arrested for solicitation of a minor or solicitation of prostitution under 16 years of age.
To report suspected trafficking or find victim resources closest to you, click here.