Filed Under:Farming, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Farmers in Wisconsin say a wet spring and summer rain is pushing back their harvest timelines.

WKOW-TV reports that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reports practically all crops were behind for planting and growing.

Mitch Breunig owns Mystic Valley Dairy in Sauk City and plants corn, alfalfa and soybeans. He tells the television station that rain stretched what his normal two- to three-week planting season to nearly two months.

He says he’s worried about a short growing season and an early frost that could kill his corn before its harvested. He’s also worried he’ll have to spend more money drying his corn so he can harvest it.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.