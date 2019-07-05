Comments
(credit: Minnesota Timberwolves)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Friday that Bryan Gates will be taking over the team’s assistant coach role.
Gates, who was an assistant coach for the Wolves for the 2015-2016 season, spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach with the Sacramento Kings.
“I want to thank Gersson and Coach Saunders for this opportunity and I’m thrilled to be back in Minnesota,” Gates said. “I’m impressed with the foundation that is being laid and look forward to working with Ryan and the rest of the coaching staff to help our players succeed.”
Gates joins Pablo Prigioni, who was named assistant coach in late June.