ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Some neighbors near Hamline University are concerned over the University’s latest project, which involves the demolition of a house from the 1880s.

Neighbors say tearing it down would likely leave an empty lot in its place.

The home just off the Hamline University campus looks worn and tattered now, but, of course, it wasn’t always this way.

“It was called the G.D. Walcott house and it was built in 1888 as a home for Professor G.D. Walcott, who was the head, the founder of the philosophy department here at Hamline University,” said Roy Neal, a co-founder of the Historic Hamline Village community group.

But 1549 West Minnehaha Avenue is about to be history.

“Hamline University rejected another round of adaptive reuse ideas and voted to demolish the house,” Neal said.

“Instead of playing that up and expressing pride in their history, they’re tearing it down building by building,” said Kay Vesley, a neighbor and Hamline University graduate.

The teardown plans are upsetting neighbors like Richard Trout.

“The university has sort of chipped away at the neighborhood,” Trout said.

He moved in 16 years ago and says he was drawn by the historic charm.

“Our house is the new house on the block – it was built in 1923,” Trout said.

But he’s watching it slowly fade.

“It’s frustrating to see them continuing down that path,” Trout said.

“Largely, they’ve turned their backs on us,” Vesley added.

“It just serves no purpose. We don’t need empty lots, we need housing and we need beautification,” neighbor Tom Goldstein said.

If the house becomes a vacant lot, it will join two others just down the street. The two empty lots used to have houses on them, both owned by the University. One has been an empty lot for roughly 10 years, the other for 25.

“When you drive down the street and you see this sort of gap-toothed look, people wonder what’s wrong with this area,” Trout said.

“That’s a sign of urban blight and that’s what they were creating on this street,” Neal added.

Neal said the University had big expansion plans that were tabled by the 2008 recession and flat-lining enrollment. Preservation Alliance of Minnesota is offering to buy the Walcott house to turn it into a rehab lab, a place for people to learn construction and home maintenance skills.

“We took it to Hamline University and they basically said, ‘Nope, we’ve already voted, we voted to demolish and we don’t want to hear any more plans,'” said Neal.

Until the wrecking ball comes through, these neighbors will beg – please, no more empty lots.

“This doesn’t have to be the end of the story,” Vesley said.

We reached out to Hamline University for comment but did not hear back.