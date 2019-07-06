  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Ducks, Local TV, Metro Transit, Police, storm drain


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit says their police officers saved eight ducklings from a storm drain in Columbia Heights Saturday morning. In a Facebook post, police and officials are shown standing in and reaching into storm drains to “gather the frightened feathered babies, one by one.”

(credit: Metro Transit)

(credit: Metro Transit)

(credit: Metro Transit)

The post says officers Juan Peralta and Dmitriy Vecherkov were on patrol when they heard the mother duck’s cries and found the ducklings in a drain. Officials used a claw to reach some out-of-reach ducklings.

