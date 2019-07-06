Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit says their police officers saved eight ducklings from a storm drain in Columbia Heights Saturday morning. In a Facebook post, police and officials are shown standing in and reaching into storm drains to “gather the frightened feathered babies, one by one.”
The post says officers Juan Peralta and Dmitriy Vecherkov were on patrol when they heard the mother duck’s cries and found the ducklings in a drain. Officials used a claw to reach some out-of-reach ducklings.