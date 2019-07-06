  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMPaid Program
    7:00 PMMillion Dollar Mile
    8:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota State Parks

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – More people are getting outside to check out state parks in Minnesota. Visitation has increased by 22% since 2003.

Take Gooseberry Falls as an example – 750,000 people visited the park last year alone.

Park visitation has increased twice as fast as the state’s population has grown, and revenue from state park permit sales has jumped more than 80% in the past six years.

Part of that is because the cost of those permits went up, but the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources thinks more people are going to state parks because of investments from the Legacy Fund.

The Legacy Fund consists of the sales tax increase voters approved in 2008, which has paid for millions of dollars in park improvements.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.