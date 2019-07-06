MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Edina police are asking for the public’s help to find two missing children.
Two-year-old Mika-Il Compton and 6-year-old Zaynab Compton were last seen Friday at about 4:30 p.m. at Southdale Center.
Mika-il is described as a black boy with brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt with a white, red and lime green design on the front. He also was wearing black Nike shorts and black Adidas shoes with white stripes.
Zaynab is a black girl with brown eyes and black hair that’s pulled back into a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a white short-sleeve shirt with white bows on each shoulder. She was also wearing white bike shorts with a blue and pink flower print, and white crocs. Zaynab is 4-feet tall and weighs about 68 pounds.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call Edina Police immediately at 952-826-1600.