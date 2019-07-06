  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis News, Minneapolis Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men were shot in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning in two different locations, but police have not confirmed if they’re connected.

The first shooting happened at about 1:20 a.m. at 7th Street and Hennepin Avenue near the First Avenue music venue. The second shooting happened about a mile south on the 500 block of North 1st Street.

Investigators say both victims were taken by ambulance to Hennepin Heathcare, where both were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say officers spoke to several witnesses, and soon after a juvenile was stopped and arrested near Lee’s Liquor Lounge at North 12 Street and Glenwood Avenue. Guns were recovered from the suspect’s vehicle.

These cases are still under investigation.