By Mary McGuire
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Flooding in southern Minnesota has led to park closures Saturday, and the rescue of a man trapped by rising waters.

The city’s fire department rescued the man from the rapidly-flooding Kutzky Park Saturday morning.

Flooding in Kutzky Park (credit: CBS)

The city police department announced Saturday morning that all walking paths in Rochester parks are closed due to the flooding and high water. West of Rochester in Byron, Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo are also closed.

Flooding in Kutzky Park (credit: CBS)

Less than two weeks ago, flash floods in the Rochester area closed roads and flooded the runways of Rochester International Airport.

Dramatic video also surfaced of cattle being swept away by rushing waters in Oxbow Park.

