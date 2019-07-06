MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eighteen-year-old Nevis resident Anneka Elizabeth Davis is dead after a rollover crash involving a farm tractor in Hubbard County Friday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 11:22 a.m. in White Oak Township on 190th Street near 335th Avenue, just south of Akeley.
A Chevrolet Caprice carrying three teens was travelling eastbound on 190th Street when it went off the roadway, colliding with a westbound tractor that was pulling a Haybine mower. The Caprice then went into a ditch and rolled.
Passenger James Anthony Geschwill, 19, suffered non-life threatening injuries. The Akeley resident was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo. The condition of the driver of the Caprice, a 17-year-old boy, has not been released. He was wearing a seat belt, but both Davis and Geschwill were not.
The driver of the tractor, 55-year-old Mark Lee Gunkel of Akeley, was not hurt.
Investigators do not think alcohol was a factor in this crash.