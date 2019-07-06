MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a motorcyclist died Saturday evening in St. Croix County, Wisconsin, after being struck by a suspect involved in a pursuit.
Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle taken without permission and the violation of a no-contact order in Star Prairie Township just after 4 p.m. Authorities attempted to stop the vehicle just north of New Richmond, but a pursuit ensued.
As the pursuit entered the village of Deer Park, the vehicle struck a motorcyclist as several others were turning left onto Main Street near North Street West. The driver fled the scene on foot, but deputies later apprehended him.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say this is the fifth traffic death recorded by the St. Croix County in 2019.
The crash is under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.