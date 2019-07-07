Filed Under:Carver County, Chanhassen, Gun Pointing Incident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say an incident involving a man with a gun in Chanhassen was resolved without injury Sunday after several hours of negotiations.

Deputies responded to a report of a gun-pointing incident just after 9 a.m. Officials say a man pointed a gun at and threatened the person who reported the incident in the 7400 block of Chanhassen Road.

A SWAT team was called to the residence as a precaution and to assist with communication. Deputies then negotiated with the suspect and other occupants of the residence, who eventually surrendered. No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.