MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say an incident involving a man with a gun in Chanhassen was resolved without injury Sunday after several hours of negotiations.
Deputies responded to a report of a gun-pointing incident just after 9 a.m. Officials say a man pointed a gun at and threatened the person who reported the incident in the 7400 block of Chanhassen Road.
A SWAT team was called to the residence as a precaution and to assist with communication. Deputies then negotiated with the suspect and other occupants of the residence, who eventually surrendered. No injuries were reported.
The incident is under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.