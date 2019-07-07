Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified a motorcyclist who was struck and killed Saturday night by a suspect involved in a pursuit in Wisconsin.
Dustin Edward Kalland, 39, of Stillwater, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle taken without permission and the violation of a no-contact order in Star Prairie Township just after 4 p.m. Authorities attempted to stop the vehicle just north of New Richmond, but a pursuit ensued.
As the pursuit entered the village of Deer Park, the vehicle struck a motorcyclist as several others were turning left onto Main Street near North Street West. The 37-year-old driver fled the scene on foot, but deputies later apprehended him.
The crash is under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.