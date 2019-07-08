Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A car collided with a moose late Sunday night in northern Minnesota, sending two people to the hospital.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Highway 11 near Bassett Township, about 60 miles north of Duluth.
A Dodge Neon driven by a 17-year-old from Georgia slammed into a moose in the middle of the highway, officials say.
Emergency crews brought the teenage driver and her 22-year-old passenger, who is from Two Harbors, to a hospital. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the DNR, there are about 3,000 moose in Minnesota, down significantly from over 8,000 in 2006.
On average, the 10-foot-long megafauna weigh about 1,000 pounds.