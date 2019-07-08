Filed Under:Bassett Township, Crash, Moose


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A car collided with a moose late Sunday night in northern Minnesota, sending two people to the hospital.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Highway 11 near Bassett Township, about 60 miles north of Duluth.

A Dodge Neon driven by a 17-year-old from Georgia slammed into a moose in the middle of the highway, officials say.

Emergency crews brought the teenage driver and her 22-year-old passenger, who is from Two Harbors, to a hospital. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the DNR, there are about 3,000 moose in Minnesota, down significantly from over 8,000 in 2006.

On average, the 10-foot-long megafauna weigh about 1,000 pounds.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.