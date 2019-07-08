Filed Under:Amazon, Prime Day, Shakopee


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Amazon warehouse workers in Shakopee are planning to go on strike during “Prime Day” later this month.

Strike organizers say workers at the MSP1 Amazon Fulfillment center will be striking on July 15.

The Awood Center, which organized the strike, says it is part of workers’ “continued push on the corporate giant to provide safe & reliable jobs, increase respect and opportunities for advancement for the predominantly East African workforce, protect the right to organize and advocate for better working conditions, and to demand concrete action from Amazon to address critical issues like climate change.”

The striking workers will be joined by Amazon workers from Seattle who are pushing for Amazon to address its role in climate change crisis.

Strike organizers say workers, community supporters and elected officials will be rallying from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. outside the warehouse “on Amazon’s most important day of the year.”

Awood Center is a nonprofit worker center based in Minneapolis that says it works to build power amongst workers in the East African community of Minnesota.

