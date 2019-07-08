



What is 1k for Kids?

1K for Kids is a Casa de Corazón initiative created to materialize our values of social responsibility, intercultural learning, and the well-being of children around the world. In 2019, we are having a fundraiser to build community and raise resources for the foundation TECHO U.S. (http://us.techo.org/) TECHO U.S. will provide a platform for our donations to be sent to TECHO COLOMBIA and thereby help children of families with limited resources in COLOMBIA

TECHO (non-profit number U.S.: 27-1479398) is a youth-led non-profit organization with a presence in Latin America & the Caribbean. Through the collaborative work of families living in extreme poverty and youth volunteers, TECHO seeks to overcome poverty in slums.

Why do we walk for kids?

Walking has so much meaning. For us, its most important meanings are health, family time, enjoyment of nature and celebration. 1K for Kids is a 1-kilometer walk with your children, family, and friends. It is an opportunity to connect with the other families of Casa de Corazón, and also to make an international impact on the lives of children in need.

Please join us at Louisiana Oaks Park, St. Louis Park for this unique community event! All proceeds will be donated to TECHO. Our hope is that the day of the 1K all of the families, staff members, and other collaborators will walk alongside Casa de Corazón with the official t-shirt and enjoy a familiar environment along with the sales and gifts of our sponsors.

Your t-shirt is your ticket.

Event Agenda*

9:00 a.m. Arrival, welcome photos, face painting, map of the walking route

9:30 a.m. Cutting of the ribbon and the walk begins 1K FOR KIDS

10:30 a.m. LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

CELEBRATION OF COLOMBIA’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

Food vendors, sponsor stands, bouncy house, infant/toddler playhouse, temporary tattoo & rubber stamp stations, face painting

2:00 p.m. Stay as long as you like, up until 2:00. See you next year!

*This agenda is subject to change

For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1k-for-kids-tickets-59405832444