MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office rescued two bald eagles in distress Sunday evening from the St. Croix River.
A concerned resident called the sheriff’s office, saying the eagles looked “in pretty rough shape.” The sheriff’s office says the birds became entangled, possibly from fighting, and fell into the water.
Deputy Cable and Reserve Ballanger with the sheriff’s office worked with others in the area to help free the birds. They placed dock section and oars under the eagles to give them a platform, and they managed to free themselves.
One of the eagles flew away, and the other was taken in by the raptor center. Both the birds were exhausted but fine.
“Great team work and a great outcome!” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.