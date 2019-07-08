MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of a 23-year-old man shot and killed by police are asking for the release of all video connected to the incident. Isak Aden was killed by police after a short foot pursuit and a stand-off with six law enforcement agencies in Eagan last week.

Aden’s family and members of the community called for the immediate release of police body and squad camera video.

“We’re all hurting right now and the community needs answers,” Aden’s brother, Badrudin, said.

Family, friends and community members say they have more questions when it comes to the officer-involved shooting that claimed Isak Aden’s life.

“Isak Abduraman Aden. My brother, my protector, my best friend, my hero,” Aden’s sister, Sumaya, said.

Sumaya says her brother loved to make people laugh and was goal-oriented. He was just a semester away from a information technology degree at the University of Minnesota.

She says he worked at a bank since he was 18, gathering promotions as his knowledge of the industry grew.

“I was at the scene when my brother was executed by law enforcement officers,” Badrudin said.

Isak Aden got the attention of police on July 2 when they responded to a domestic assault with a firearm call. Police found Isak Aden with a gun. A short foot pursuit found six law enforcement agencies in a stand-off with Isak Aden in an industrial area near Burgundy Road and Highway 13 in Eagan. Police say they tried to negotiate with him for hours. It was during those talks shots were fired.

“He didn’t deserve to die the way he did,” Sumaya said. “I refuse to be silent. I will never rest until his justice is served because his life mattered just like yours.”

“We don’t want to wait for an interpretation by the BCA. We want that footage right now,” said Michelle Gross with Citizens United Against Police Brutality.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) released a statement, saying the bureau is “committed to a fair, impartial and thorough investigation of the incident.” The BCA is continuing to conduct initial interviews with incident participants and witnesses.

The name of the officers who fired their weapons will be released once all who took part in or witnessed the incident make themselves available for interviews.

“Isak was a very kind-hearted individual who was respected by his peers,” Badrudin said. “We will keep fighting until he receives the justice he deserves.”

The BCA is leading the investigation into the shooting. According to the BCA, the law prohibits it from discussing or releasing video evidence while the case is open.

Most evidence will be made public once the case is closed.