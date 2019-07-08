Filed Under:Blaine High School, Daniel Priess, Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Ham Lake, Local TV


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thirty-three-year-old Daniel Ryan Priess, killed in a Ham Lake motorcycle accident on July 2, has been identified as a teacher, said Kay Villella from the Anoka-Hennepin School District. Priess worked as a German teacher at Blaine High School since 2016 and has taught English-learning classes at Northdale Middle School for the past two summers.

SEE ALSO: Motorcyclist Killed In Ham Lake Crash With Pickup Truck

Police say Priess was driving his motorcycle last Tuesday around 4 p.m. when he collided with a pickup truck at Bunker Lake Boulevard and Lexington Avenue Northeast. He died at the scene.

Villella says Priess also taught a German class at Anoka High School during the 2017-18 school year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.