MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thirty-three-year-old Daniel Ryan Priess, killed in a Ham Lake motorcycle accident on July 2, has been identified as a teacher, said Kay Villella from the Anoka-Hennepin School District. Priess worked as a German teacher at Blaine High School since 2016 and has taught English-learning classes at Northdale Middle School for the past two summers.
Police say Priess was driving his motorcycle last Tuesday around 4 p.m. when he collided with a pickup truck at Bunker Lake Boulevard and Lexington Avenue Northeast. He died at the scene.
Villella says Priess also taught a German class at Anoka High School during the 2017-18 school year.