MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Twelve people, including eight children, had to jump from a second-floor window to escape a house fire early Monday morning in north Minneapolis.
A neighbor called 911 around 12:30 a.m. when he saw fire coming from the home, and people jumping from the second floor window. Firefighters arrived at the house on the 1300 block of 16th Avenue North right after everyone had made it to the ground.
Crews quickly knocked down the flames.
“Crews were able to help the folks that had jumped out of the windows, suffered some injuries from falling out of the second floor windows, get them to ambulances, and extinguish the fire fairly quickly,” said Kathleen Mullen, deputy chief with the Minneapolis Fire Department. “The building is gutted, the family is not going to be able to move back, and they’ve lost most of their belongings.”
Two adults had injuries severe enough that they had to be taken to the hospital. None of the kids were injured seriously, officials say.
The Red Cross is helping those affected find a place to stay.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it appears to have started in either the basement or first floor.