MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After an ongoing legal battle, a judge has ordered the Guthrie Theater to cease and desist from unfair labor practices.
The decision comes after employees Nate Saul and Molly Diers resigned in January 2018, saying the work environment at the theater was uncomfortable, particularly for women.
The judgement handed down Monday said Diers had unfairly received a poor performance evaluation and that administration had broadly threatened employees for engaging in union-protected activities, like repeatedly reporting harassment in the workplace.
In addition to the cease and desist of unfair labor practices, the judgement orders the Guthrie to post notices of the decision throughout the building. Further, it orders the Guthrie to remove Diers’ poor performance rating from its files.