  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Guthrie Theater, Molly Diers, Nate Saul, Unfair Labor Practices


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After an ongoing legal battle, a judge has ordered the Guthrie Theater to cease and desist from unfair labor practices.

The decision comes after employees Nate Saul and Molly Diers resigned in January 2018, saying the work environment at the theater was uncomfortable, particularly for women.

The judgement handed down Monday said Diers had unfairly received a poor performance evaluation and that administration had broadly threatened employees for engaging in union-protected activities, like repeatedly reporting harassment in the workplace.

In addition to the cease and desist of unfair labor practices, the judgement orders the Guthrie to post notices of the decision throughout the building. Further, it orders the Guthrie to remove Diers’ poor performance rating from its files.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.