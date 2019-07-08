Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The man killed in an early Sunday morning shooting in downtown Minneapolis has been identified as a 24-year-old from Shakopee.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says Joe Willie Ross Jr. was shot in the chest near the intersection of Washington and First avenues. He died at Hennepin Healthcare around 2:40 a.m.
His manner of death was listed as homicide. Minneapolis police are investigating, and so far no arrests have been made.
Willie’s death came in the wake of two other shootings in downtown Minneapolis over the weekend.
The gun violence downtown prompted calls for an increase in police officers on the streets.
While Mayor Jacob Frey said he supports giving the police department the “resourcing and staffing it needs,” Minneapolis City Council member Steve Fletcher, Ward 3, says it’s not clear just adding more officers will stop the violence.