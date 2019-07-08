Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Multiple people have reported illnesses possibly associated with the “Big Island” area of Lake Minnetonka over the holiday weekend, Hennepin County said. Ill people have reported symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting, the county says.
The county says it is working with the Minnesota Department of Health to determine the illness type, but no source has been identified yet.
If anyone is experiencing similar symptoms and was near the “Big Island” area around July 4, the county asks people to report symptoms to the disease investigation number at (612) 543-5230.