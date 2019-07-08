MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Multiple people have reported illnesses possibly associated with the “Big Island” area of Lake Minnetonka over the holiday weekend, Hennepin County said. Ill people have reported symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting, the county says.

The county says it is working with the Minnesota Department of Health to determine the illness type, but no source has been identified yet.

If anyone is experiencing similar symptoms and was near the “Big Island” area around July 4, the county asks people to report symptoms to the disease investigation number at (612) 543-5230.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.