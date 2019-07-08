Filed Under:Minneapolis News, North Loop, Parking Ramp


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Planning Commission plans to discuss a controversial proposed parking ramp in the North Loop Monday night.

The Federal Reserve wants to build the ramp behind The Bachelor Farmer restaurant. It would be five-stories, with 800 spaces.

The ramp would solve a big problem facing the North Loop. There isn’t a lot of parking available.

Some stores say the ramp would give customers easy access to the neighborhood.

But there is a grassroots effort to stop it from being built. Organizers say the ramp would bring too many cars to area, which could be a problem for pedestrians and bikers.

